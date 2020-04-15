Maha: 232 new COVID-19 cases take tally to 2,916; deaths 187

As many as 232 persons tested coronavirus positive in Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the tally of such patients in the state to 2,916, a health department official said. With nine more persons succumbing to the infection on Wednesday, the COVID-19 death toll in the state reached 187 so far, the official said.

Meanwhile, 295 people have been discharged from the hospitals across the state after recovery till now, he added. PTI ND NP NP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.