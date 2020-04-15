Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jordan says will ease lockdown by allowing more businesses to open

Reuters | Amman | Updated: 15-04-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 21:40 IST
Jordan says will ease lockdown by allowing more businesses to open

Jordan's Prime Minister Omar al Razzaz said on Wednesday the government would soon ease a tight lockdown imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus by allowing more businesses and industries to return to work.

However, it will not yet lift a curfew imposed nearly a month ago that restricts the movements of Jordan's 10 million people, Razzaz said.

The prime minister said the new measures could also include allowing people to move more freely in some regions outside the capital, but he warned that they could be rescinded if Jordan sees a further spike in cases of the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St slides on gloomy economic data, bank earnings

The SP 500 recoiled from a four-week high on Wednesday, as dire forecasts for the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression were strengthened by a crash in business activity and dismal first-quarter earnings reports.The SP energy s...

Merkel: Germany to extend social distancing rules until at least May 3

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that social distancing rules to contain the spread of the coronavirus would remain in place until at least May 3 but some shops could reopen next week.Speaking after talks with the governors...

India provides half-a-million hydroxychloroquine tablets to Mauritius

India provided half a million tablets of hydroxychloroquine to the Government of Mauritius, as per their request, said the Indian High Commission here on Wednesday. As a mark of our longstanding special friendship, the Government of India t...

Oaktree Capital looks to raise $15 bln for distressed debt fund -sources

U.S. distressed asset manager Oaktree Capital Management is looking to raise 15 billion for a distressed fund, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The new fund comes at a time when disruptions caused by the novel coronavi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020