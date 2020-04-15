Left Menu
Goa: Only one COVID-19 active case left now as 6 cured so far

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 15-04-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 21:46 IST
With one more COVID-19 patient in Goa testing negative for the infection in the fresh test conducted on Wednesday, the number of active cases in the state has come down to one, officials said. Seven persons had tested positive for coronavirus in the state.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said that Goa's active COVID-19 cases have deceased to one as the repeat samples of another patient confirmed on Wednesday that the person is no more infected. "Seven persons had tested coronavirus positive in Goa.

The last such patient was detected on April 3. However, till today, six of them have been discharged as they have completely recovered," he said. Those who have been sent back home, are being kept under observation, he said.

The minister expressed confidence that the only COVID-19 patient in the state will also recover and be discharged soon. In a statement, Rane said, "My heartfelt gratitude to the team of doctors and staff headed by Dr Edwin at ESI Hospital. We are hopeful that our active case will be at zero by the next week." PTI RPS NP NP

