Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Serie A teams to be tested, then isolated when training resumes

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 15-04-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 21:55 IST
Soccer-Serie A teams to be tested, then isolated when training resumes

The players and staff at Serie A clubs should be tested for coronavirus and then isolated in training camps when they begin preparing for the re-start of the season, the Italian football federation (FIGC) recommended on Wednesday. The recommendation will be among the guidelines drawn up by the FIGC's medical committee so that the season, on hold since March 9 because of the coronavirus outbreak, can safely restart, the FIGC said in a statement.

The FIGC is hoping that training can begin immediately after the current lockdown ends on May 3. Italy has been one of the countries hardest-hit by the outbreak and players at several Serie A clubs have been among those infected. "In order to restart football safely, it is essential at this stage to develop the best possible procedures to resume activity when the whole country starts up again," said FIGC president Gabriele Gravina.

"We work without haste but also without resting so that we are ready when the institutions give us the green light." The FIGC said, that for the start of training, each club should form a group of players, technical staff, doctors, physiotherapists, and other staff which is "completely negative" and isolate them in a summer-style training camp.

It said that all members of the group should be tested for the coronavirus in the 96 hours before the start of the camp. It said the next step of the protocol will focus on "management of the retreat with specific attention to the various training activities and the organisation for the use of the various facilities, including the medical and physiotherapy room."

The recommendation also suggested a staggered re-start to the season with Serie A going first followed by Serie B and then Serie C. The FIGC has said it is determined to complete the season, which still has 12 of the 38 matchdays to play, although some clubs want it to be called off. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

AfDB’s SEFA approves $760,000 grant to develop small renewable energy projects

The African Development Bank-managed Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa SEFA, has approved a 760,000 grant to Empower New Energy AS EmNEW, to develop at least eight small renewable energy projects with capacity ranging from1-10 MW, towards ...

Rajasthan: Industrial units in rural areas to operate from Apr 21

The Rajasthan government has allowed industrial units in rural areas to operate from April 21 in a modified lockdown which will be implemented in a phased manner. According to a government release, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the indu...

US STOCKS-Wall St slides on gloomy economic data, bank earnings

The SP 500 recoiled from a four-week high on Wednesday, as dire forecasts for the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression were strengthened by a crash in business activity and dismal first-quarter earnings reports.The SP energy s...

Merkel: Germany to extend social distancing rules until at least May 3

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that social distancing rules to contain the spread of the coronavirus would remain in place until at least May 3 but some shops could reopen next week.Speaking after talks with the governors...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020