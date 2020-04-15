Left Menu
Merkel: Germany to extend social distancing rules until at least May 3

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-04-2020 22:52 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that social distancing rules to contain the spread of the coronavirus would remain in place until at least May 3 but some shops could reopen next week.

Speaking after talks with the governors of Germany's 16 states, Merkel told reporters that the measures had brought a "fragile intermediate success" in the fight against the pandemic.

Merkel added that the government recommended citizens to wear protective face masks while shopping and on public transport and that schools across the country would be allowed to open gradually, starting from May 4.

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

