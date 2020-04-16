Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coast to coast, Fed survey shows sharp, abrupt toll of coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 00:20 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 00:20 IST
Coast to coast, Fed survey shows sharp, abrupt toll of coronavirus

U.S. companies have been battered by the fallout from the novel coronavirus outbreak as economic activity "contracted sharply and abruptly across all regions," a report by the Federal Reserve released on Wednesday showed. The Fed's latest temperature check of businesses around the country was completed mostly over the month of March, during which time the United States went from worrying about risks posed by the novel coronavirus outbreak to most of the country being under some form of stay-at-home order and millions losing their jobs.

"The hardest-hit industries - because of social distancing measures and mandated closures - were leisure and hospitality, and retail aside from essential goods," the Fed said in the report in which the virus or COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, were mentioned 93 times. "All Districts reported highly uncertain outlooks among business contacts, with most expecting conditions to worsen in the next several months," the central bank said in its Beige Book report, which surveys firms around the country.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has taken unprecedented action since early March to try and keep credit flowing to businesses and households by shoring up liquidity in financial markets. Numerous crisis-fighting programs have been launched and it has slashed interest rates to near zero as well as resuming large-scale asset purchases. Last week it announced a "Main Street" program that would make up to $600 billion in loans available to mostly mid-sized companies but it would be another two to three weeks until it is up and running, Fed Vice Chair Randal Quarles said on Friday.

The U.S. government also has a $349 billion forgivable loan program for small businesses, but it has been hampered by a slow disbursement of funds since it was launched almost two weeks ago. Data released on Tuesday showed that so far construction, professional services and manufacturing are among those topping the list of recipients. NO SECTOR SPARED

Districts across the country reported a severe and broad impact, according to the Fed's report. The San Francisco Fed said there was a freeze on television and film production resulting in widespread layoffs in the entertainment sector, and noted that one Southern California hotel chain furloughed 80% of staff and reduced hours for the rest. In the Cleveland Fed District, multiple firms in professional and business services said clients had delayed the implementation of new projects and canceled some already underway. "No sector was spared," said the Philadelphia Fed. "Rapidly rising joblessness has not made hiring easier, as contagion fears and child care needs keep workers at home. Prices tend to be falling, but the wage path is muddled, and firm outlooks are clouded by uncertainty."

The increasing pain felt by U.S. firms is being closely watched by Fed policymakers and economists as they try to forecast how quick the economic rebound will be once social distancing controls are lifted and businesses can re-open. Chief among their concerns is if there is a prolonged period during which firms scale back investment and hiring to deal with debt burdens, as well as worries that consumer demand will remain punctured due to fears there will be a resurgence in cases once restrictions are eased.

Economists believe the U.S. economy contracted in the first quarter at its sharpest pace in decades and the global economy is expected to shrink by 3.0% during 2020, the steepest downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday. U.S. retail sales suffered a record drop in March and output at factories declined by the most since 1946, data released earlier on Wednesday showed. Consumer spending accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengals RB Mixon reportedly plans holdout

With the NFL on hold, Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is contemplating a holdout. According to The Athletic, Mixon requested a long-term deal before the start of the 2020 NFL regular season and the Bengals are prepared to play wit...

Amazon to shut French centres for five days over virus ruling

Online retailer Amazon said on Wednesday it would close its French distribution centres for five days after a court-ordered it to evaluate measures taken to protect workers from coronavirus. The sites would be closed from Thursday but emplo...

WarnerMedia in distribution deal for HBO Max with Charter

ATT Incs WarnerMedia signed a distribution agreement with Charter Communications Inc on Wednesday, allowing the cable operators customers to access its upcoming streaming service HBO Max.The platform, set for a launch next month, will be av...

U.S. immigration agency targets coronavirus-related fraud

Coronavirus fraud is being targeted by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under a new operation that has led to the seizure of bogus protective equipment and COVID-19 test kits, and over 3 million in illicit proceeds, the agency s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020