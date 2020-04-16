Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Belgian Grand Prix joins France on F1's uncertain list

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 01:04 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 01:04 IST
Motor racing-Belgian Grand Prix joins France on F1's uncertain list

The fate of this year's Belgian Formula One Grand Prix was thrown into doubt on Wednesday after the country extended a ban on mass gatherings until the end of August due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The race at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit is scheduled for Aug. 30. Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes told a news conference on Wednesday her government and economic and medical experts would meet next week to organise a gradual return towards normality from early May.

"The Circuit will await the next communication from the National Security Council," the Spa circuit website (www.spa-francorchamps.be) said in a statement noting the extension to Aug. 31. Stijn de Boever, the race's commercial director, told motorsport.com that "over the next couple of days we will ask a lot of questions and consider our options.

"You know the options as well, a different date or a closed event. Even without spectators we would have a lot of people on site to organise the event. What is a mass event? Does that mean 500, 3,000 or 5,000 people? "What is certain for me is that Formula One will not take place on the scheduled date with a large number of people."

The Formula One season has yet to start, with nine races so far either cancelled or postponed. France, with a race at Le Castellet on June 28, has yet to be called off but also looks unlikely to go ahead on the current date after the country extended its ban on public events to mid-July.

The Tour de France cycle race, which was due to start in Nice on June 27, was postponed on Wednesday until the end of August. Formula One has talked about the possibility of running races behind closed doors, however, to meet commercial obligations to broadcasters at least.

They could also run races into January, but the Belgian weather would make that tricky later in the year. Austria's sports minister said on Wednesday that the government was not opposed to his country's July 5 race at the Red Bull Ring taking place without spectators.

Spa, whose 7.004km layout in the Ardennes region is the sport's longest lap, drew a three-day crowd of 251,864 last year with many of those Dutch fans crossing the border to cheer on Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Often wet, it is one of the sport's classic races and was won by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Gen.G clinch top seed in LCK playoffs

Gen.G came back from a game down to beat KT Rolster 2-1 and win the regular-season title in the League Champions Korea 2020 spring split. Gen.G 14-4 will be the top seed in the playoffs, earning direct entry into the best-of-five finals. KT...

Bengals RB Mixon reportedly plans holdout

With the NFL on hold, Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is contemplating a holdout. According to The Athletic, Mixon requested a long-term deal before the start of the 2020 NFL regular season and the Bengals are prepared to play wit...

Amazon to shut French centres for five days over virus ruling

Online retailer Amazon said on Wednesday it would close its French distribution centres for five days after a court-ordered it to evaluate measures taken to protect workers from coronavirus. The sites would be closed from Thursday but emplo...

WarnerMedia in distribution deal for HBO Max with Charter

ATT Incs WarnerMedia signed a distribution agreement with Charter Communications Inc on Wednesday, allowing the cable operators customers to access its upcoming streaming service HBO Max.The platform, set for a launch next month, will be av...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020