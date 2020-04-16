Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank approves $7 million funding to support Malawi’s COVID-19 response

“The COVID-19 pandemic is challenging both Malawi's economy and its fragile health system,” says Greg Toulmin, World Bank Country Manager for Malawi. 

World Bank | Updated: 16-04-2020 08:17 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 08:17 IST
World Bank approves $7 million funding to support Malawi’s COVID-19 response
In addition to the new operation, $30 million has been made available from the Disaster Risk Management Development Policy Financing with a Catastrophe Deferred Drawdown Option (Cat-DDO) to strengthen the country’s response to the pandemic. Image Credit: ANI

The World Bank approved today $7 million in immediate funding to support Malawi's response to the global COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic under a new Malawi COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness project. In addition to the new operation, $30 million has been made available from the Disaster Risk Management Development Policy Financing with a Catastrophe Deferred Drawdown Option (Cat-DDO) to strengthen the country's response to the pandemic.

The Malawi COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness project will provide funding towards detection, surveillance, response and system strengthening activities prioritized in the Malawi COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan. That plan is also being financed by several Development Partners. The Disaster Risk Management Development Policy Financing with a Catastrophe Deferred Drawdown Option (Cat-DDO) will support a broad range of economic policy initiatives and smooth out the macro-economic shocks that COVID19 is expected to impose on the Government's finances.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is challenging both Malawi's economy and its fragile health system," says Greg Toulmin, World Bank Country Manager for Malawi. This funding will, therefore, support the Government of Malawi's economic policy response by mitigating likely revenue shortfalls, as well as helping to address critical care needs for COVID-19 response by strengthening national systems for public health response and addressing the burden that COVID-19 will place on the fragile health system which risks undermining continuity in routine care."

The new COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness project is designed to support Malawi's National Preparedness and Response Plan for COVID-19 by strengthening disease surveillance systems and capacity for early detection and confirmation of cases, equipping treatment centers and quarantine units, and training health workers and rapid response teams. The Cat-DDO funds will provide initial support to mitigate the likely revenue shortfall and economic recovery initiatives.

The World Bank Group is taking broad, fast action to help developing countries strengthen their pandemic response, increase disease surveillance, improve public health interventions, and help the private sector continue to operate and sustain jobs. It is deploying up to $160 billion in financial support over the next 15 months to help countries protect the poor and vulnerable, support businesses, and bolster economic recovery.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Argentina to abandon 2027 World Cup bid - report

Argentina will abandon plans to bid to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup to give Australia a free run as the southern hemisphere candidate, Sydneys Daily Telegraph reported on Thursday. The Argentine government announced in 2016 that the countr...

CAS orders Sevilla to pay Nancy slice of Lenglet transfer

Sevilla have been ordered by the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS to pay Nancy 3.7 million euros 4.04 million from the transfer of Clement Lenglet to Barcelona, the French club said. The Ligue 2 club released a statement saying on April 1...

19 more COVID-19 cases in Agra, district tally reaches 167

Nineteen more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Agra, informed District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh on Thursday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the district now stands at 167, he further informed.Meanwhile, the total number of ...

Trump backers protest Michigan stay-at-home orders at state capitol

Thousands of demonstrators in cars with horns honking thronged around Michigans state Capitol on Wednesday, some chanting lock her up, to protest against stay-at-home orders imposed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer to stop the coronavirus.Traff...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020