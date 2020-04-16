Left Menu
Thailand reports 29 new coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 16-04-2020 10:22 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 10:22 IST
Thailand on Thursday reported 29 new coronavirus cases and 3 new deaths, bringing it to a total of 2,672 cases and 46 fatalities since the outbreak there escalated in January.

Of the new cases, 14 patients were linked to previous cases, five had no links to old cases, and 10 that tested positive are awaiting investigation into how they were infected, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

Thailand also reported that 1,593 patients have recovered and gone home.

