Soccer-Juventus' Rugani, Matuidi recover from COVID-19

Soccer-Juventus' Rugani, Matuidi recover from COVID-19Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 11:53 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 11:53 IST
Juventus players Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi have fully recovered from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, and will no longer need to self-isolate, the Italian side have said. Rugani and Matuidi are two of three Juventus players who last month tested positive for the virus. The duo were asymptomatic, but the third player, forward Paulo Dybala, showed strong symptoms.
"Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi underwent, as per protocol, a double check with diagnostic tests (swabs) for the Coronavirus-COVID-19," Juventus said on their website https://www.juventus.com/en/news/news/2020/rugani-and-matuidi-have-recovered-from-covid-19.php. "The tests came back with negative results. The players have, therefore, recovered and are no longer subjected to the home isolation regime."
The Serie A has been suspended since March 9 but the Italian football federation is hoping clubs can resume training with precautionary measures in place after the current lockdown in Italy ends on May 3. In Italy, one of the countries hardest-hit by the outbreak, the coronavirus has infected more than 165,000 people and killed over 21,000, a Reuters tally shows. Globally, the number of infections has crossed 2 million.
