65-year-old COVID-19 positive man dies in Agra

''A 65-year-old man who had tested positive for coronavirus has lost his life at a hospital in Agra. He had chronic kidney disease with systematic hypertension for the last four years. Total coronavirus related deaths in the district now stands at 5,'' Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh said on Thursday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the district now stands at 167.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, the number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 735. The total number of cases in India has now climbed to 12380. Out of these cases, 1489 have been cured/discharged/migrated while 414 deaths have been reported so far, as per the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

