Penlon ventilator receives UK approval in battle against coronavirus

Penlon ventilator receives UK approval in battle against coronavirusReuters | London | Updated: 16-04-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 14:30 IST
Britain has approved a ventilator from medical device company Penlon which will be built as part of a consortium including Airbus and Rolls-Royce in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
"We are working closely with our supply chain partners to rapidly scale up production to achieve our target of at least 1,500 units a week of the combined Penlon and Smiths models," said Dick Elsy, the chief executive of the VentilatorChallengeUK consortium.
