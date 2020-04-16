China says WHO has said no evidence coronavirus was made in a lab

China says WHO has said no evidence coronavirus was made in a labReuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-04-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 14:31 IST
China's foreign ministry said on Thursday the World Health Organization has said there is no evidence that the coronavirus that has infected more than 2 million people globally was made in a lab.
Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remark in response to a question about accusations the coronavirus originated in a lab in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the epidemic first emerged in late 2019. Zhao told reporters during a daily briefing in Beijing that the World Health Organization's officials "have said multiple times there is no evidence the new coronavirus was created in a laboratory."
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his government is trying to determine whether the coronavirus emanated from a lab in Wuhan, China, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Beijing "needs to come clean" on what they know. Zhao did not directly address Trump's comments.
