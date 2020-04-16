Left Menu
Development News Edition

China says WHO has said no evidence coronavirus was made in a lab

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-04-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 14:31 IST
China says WHO has said no evidence coronavirus was made in a lab
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

China's foreign ministry said on Thursday the World Health Organization has said there is no evidence that the coronavirus that has infected more than 2 million people globally was made in a lab.

Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remark in response to a question about accusations the coronavirus originated in a lab in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the epidemic first emerged in late 2019. Zhao told reporters during a daily briefing in Beijing that the World Health Organization's officials "have said multiple times there is no evidence the new coronavirus was created in a laboratory."

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his government is trying to determine whether the coronavirus emanated from a lab in Wuhan, China, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Beijing "needs to come clean" on what they know. Zhao did not directly address Trump's comments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Star dancing around supermassive black hole confirms Einstein's theory

A star orbiting the supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way moves just as predicted by physicist Albert Einstein Einstein over 100 years ago, astronomers have found. The orbit of the star is shaped like a rosette and supports...

Gazprom evacuates workers from China-assigned gas field due to coronavirus

Russias Gazprom said on Thursday that it evacuated 23 workers from the Chayanda gas field this week due to a coronavirus scare, while the local coronavirus crisis response centre said four of the workers had tested positive for the virus. G...

US accuses Iran of 'dangerous' harassment of US warships

A group of 11 Iranian naval vessels made dangerous and harassing maneuvers near U.S. ships in the Persian Gulf near Kuwait on Wednesday, in one case passing within 10 yards meters of a Coast Guard cutter, American officials said. Iranian of...

Cricket-Australia's Carey hopes for future in test cricket

Alex Carey is content being Australias preferred white-ball wicketkeeper but hopes to be good enough one day to break into the test squad. Former wicketkeeping great Adam Gilchrist is among those impressed by Careys neat work behind the stu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020