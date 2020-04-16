Cheetah helicopter carrying COVID-19 test samples makes emergency landing

A Cheetah helicopter was proceeding from Hindon to Chandigarh on a COVID-19 task of carrying test samples of Leh. Approximately 3 NM out of Hindon, aircraft developed technical snag a carried out safe landing on Outer Ring Road highway. The actions taken by the pilots were prompt and correct. No damage to any property has been reported. Recovery aircraft was launched immediately from Hindon. The aircraft was rectified and recovered back promptly and safely at Hindon.

(With Inputs from PIB)

