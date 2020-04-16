Left Menu
Maha: Freedom fighter R V Bhuskute dies

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-04-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 14:42 IST
Maha: Freedom fighter R V Bhuskute dies

Freedom fighter R V Bhuskute, who had participated in the Quit India Movement, died of prolonged illness in Maharashtra's Raigadh district on Thursday, family sources said. He was 94 and is survived by his wife, three sons and three daughters.

According to sources, Bhuskute was living with his daughter at Mangaon of Raigadh district, where he died. Bhuskute, who had participated in the Quit India Movement, wrote several books on land laws and worked for the release and rehabilitation of bonded labourers in tribal areas of the state.

