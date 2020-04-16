Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hazmats and home deliveries: how one Iberian ham producer is countering coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 15:16 IST
Hazmats and home deliveries: how one Iberian ham producer is countering coronavirus

Having lived through animal-related influenzas like SARS and H1N1, Iberian ham producer Joselito was quick to enhance quality controls with tougher sanitary measures when the coronavirus hit.

But the near-total paralysis of its European exports, and the nationwide shutdown of its main client base - Spain's restaurants, bars, and hotels - still came as a huge shock. Now, the firm in Guijuelo, west of Madrid, has refocused the distribution strategy for its prime 'pata negra' ham on retail customers, and has ambitions to shape a debate on how COVID-19 might change the ways European societies meet and consume food.

"Eighty percent of our business is domestic," said managing director Jose Gomez. "And of that, half are hotels and restaurants, (a sector) which has stopped completely." Since Spain went into lockdown on March 14, on-line orders for Joselito's slices and legs of ham have trebled. In Madrid it has gone into partnership with home delivery app Glovo.

The lockdown cost Spain close to 1 million jobs in its first two weeks, but so far at least, Gomez has managed to avoid firing any staff. For those tasked with salting, skinning and de-boning the ham it's business as usual - or almost.

Even before the epidemic, staff in the processing plant wore gloves and masks, and disinfected themselves before handling ham. Now, they are divided into teams with rotating shifts, also wear single-use decontamination suits and get their temperature checked.

Before the outbreak hit Europe, the fine ham company had launched its second tasting bar in Madrid, and hoped to open others worldwide. But with the global food and restaurant sector in disarray and the future uncertain, Joselito is concerned about how the pandemic will impact people's mindsets, and the Mediterranean way of life in particular.

"The worry I and many Mediterraneans have is that this fear makes us change our customs drastically," Gomez said. "That the virus causes us to gradually lose our traditions." To stimulate dialogue and, the firm hopes, dispel this anxiety, it plans a series of podcasts examining the future of the food and restaurant sector.

"We want to speak with people from all over the industry and as many countries as possible, to see... where we're headed," Gomez said. (Reporting and writing by Clara-Laeila Laudette; additional reporting by Elena Rodriguez and Michael Gore; editing by John Stonestreet)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Imran Khan chides Pak's top health advisor for not taking SC hearing on COVID-19 seriously

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has chided his advisor on health for his irresponsible attitude and failing to brief the Supreme Court on the efforts of his government to contain the disease, as the number of coronavirus cases in the cou...

Department interventions ensuring required availability of fertilizers to farmers

To deal with the turbulent situation arising out of COVID-19 Pandemic outbreak Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri D V Sadananda Gowda, Mos Shri Mansukh Mandaviya and Secretary Department of Fertilizers Shri Chhabilendra Raul...

UK set to extend lockdown as COVID-19 deaths continue to rise

The UK government is preparing to formally extend the initial three-week strict social distancing measures imposed last month to try and curb the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic as the countrys death toll from COVID-19 crosses 12,8...

Anupam Kher condemns attack on medical team in Moradabad

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Thursday condemned the Moradabad stone-pelting incident in which a medical team was injured. The 65-year-old actor took to Twitter to condemn the incident and also called out some peoples silence over the matter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020