Left Menu
Development News Edition

12 COVID-19 testing labs with capacity to test 1,500 samples daily in Nigeria

According to Dr. Ehanire, “The advent of community transmission marks the evolution of our initial strictly containment strategy”. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 16-04-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 16:02 IST
12 COVID-19 testing labs with capacity to test 1,500 samples daily in Nigeria
The Minister said this at the Presidential Task Force briefing, today, 15th April 2020, when he confirmed a total of 373 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. Image Credit: Twitter(@Fmohnigeria)

The Honorable Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire has made known that there are 12 functional COVID- 19 testing laboratories, with a capacity to test 1,500 samples daily. He said, to ensure maximum utilization of increased testing capacity, the case definition and testing criteria had been expanded to include not only contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases with fever and respiratory tract symptoms but also persons with fever and respiratory tract symptoms of unknown cause.

The Minister said this at the Presidential Task Force briefing, today, 15th April 2020, when he confirmed a total of 373 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. He stated that 99 cases had been discharged and 11 deaths had been recorded in Nigeria. Stating also that, 30 new cases had been reported from 5 states Lagos 25, Akwa Ibom 1, Edo 1, Kano 1 while the fatality occurred in Lagos.

According to Dr. Ehanire, "The advent of community transmission marks the evolution of our initial strictly containment strategy". He added that there is a need to scale-up risk communication to the public and coordinate with the state level COVID -19 response preparedness. The Minister stated also that there is an increased drive to detect cases more rapidly in communities and advised all persons fitting the case definition to wear a mask of any type, isolate themselves from friends and family as they call the national emergency number 112, or the NCDC toll-free number 0800 9700 0010, or report to the nearest health facility for a referral. "The policy is to detect early, test, and isolate cases as early as possible, he said. Health Minister reminded health workers in both public and private health facilities to maintain a high index of suspension and refer patients with fever and respiratory tract symptoms for COVID-19 testing.

Dr. Osagie Ehanire informed that a guideline had been produced by the FMOH accreditation committee to ensure that standards are maintained at all COVID-19 isolation and treatment centers across the country. He revealed that there are three levels of isolation centers, isolation 1 is for suspected cases of COVID-19 while awaiting results, this is also used to designate the mandatory quarantine facilities for those returning from abroad with negative results, or those unable to self-isolate at home for 14 days. Isolation 2 is for confirmed COVID-19 cases with mild or moderate symptoms, which need little to no clinical management. Isolation 3 is for confirmed COVID-19 cases with severe or critical symptoms, which need enhanced clinical management or intensive care. He said, in Abuja, the designated isolated 3 facilities are the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH) and National Hospital while isolation 2 centers are located in 4 other places.

Speaking further, the Honorable Minister of Health hinted that the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) had issued comprehensive guidance on the use of masks, including improvised and homemade cloth masks or face covering like handkerchiefs or scarves over the mouth and nose which guard against particle emission in conversation, or when coughing or sneezing. He emphasized that the masks be worn as an additional layer of physical protection, where close contact or crowds may not be avoided with certainties, such as market, particularly food vendors and elderly people with pre-existing medical conditions with fragile health status. The Minister urged that the use of masks be used in combination with but not as a substitute for handwashing, physical distancing, and good respiratory hygiene as well as sanitizing surfaces. He further stated that the medical-grade mask is reserved for patients and health workers who needed them most and reminded also that they are properly washed daily in warm water and dried or ironed.

Dr. Osagie Ehanire said that well-published non-medical intervention advisories must be maintained which had been well-publicized while fake news must be ignored.

The Honorable Minister of Health thanked on the behalf of the Federal Government, the technical support from USCDC and the large donation from the United Nations Agencies of supplies and equipment that included 50 ventilators. He also commended all Nigerians for their sacrifices and understanding "As we work to ensure we defeat COVID-19", he said.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Esports-Real goalie Courtois to race for Red Bull in virtual Chinese GP

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is aiming for a top 10 finish when he joins Red Bulls Alexander Albon and five other regular Formula One racers for Sundays virtual Chinese Grand Prix. The 1.99 metre tall Belgian international is a s...

DGDE assures Rajnath Singh of Cantonment Boards commitment to fight COVID-19

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh today reviewed the preventive measures undertaken by 62 Cantonment Boards situated all over the country to prevent the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19. Director General Defence Estates DGDE Smt Deepa Bajwa as...

It would be strange to play T20 World Cup without fans: Carey

Australia wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey says playing the upcoming T20 World Cup before empty stands would be strange and it would be ideal if the tournament is delayed to allow fans into stadiums. The 15-team T20 World Cup scheduled to b...

It's official: IPL 2020 suspended till further notice

The BCCI on Thursday suspended the 2020 Indian Premier League till further notice in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed more than 400 lives and affected over 12,000 in the country. The PTI reported on April 14 that the Ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020