Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hit by sharp ad decline, India's newspapers cut jobs and salaries

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 16:55 IST
Hit by sharp ad decline, India's newspapers cut jobs and salaries
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India's vibrant newspaper industry that reaches tens of millions of readers daily has been ravaged by declining advertising revenues due to a nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus, pushing leading titles to slash jobs and salaries.

Advertising revenues at some top dailies published by market leader The Times Group and publisher ABP Group have nosedived as businesses slash ad spending to conserve cash, senior executives said. "Our print advertisement revenue, which is 80% to 85% of our total revenue, is almost zero post lockdown," said D. D. Purkayastha, chief executive of ABP, which publishes English-language daily The Telegraph and top Bengali language newspaper Anandabazar Patrika.

The Times of India, among the world's largest circulating English-language dailies, has shrunk to around 16 pages with supplements, compared with 40 plus pages previously, as ads from companies have stopped, said one Times employee. The Times this week laid off some staff on its Sunday magazine team, a move two journalists told Reuters had sparked fears among staff about further job losses.

"There is tension and people are only praying. Who knows what will happen, but everybody is expecting pay cuts," said one Times Group business journalist, who declined to be named. The Times Group did not respond to a request for comment.

India has extended a nationwide lockdown to May 3 to fight the coronavirus that has so far infected more than 12,000 and killed over 400 people. India has said it will allow opening up of only some industries after April 20.

AD SPENDING

The Hindustan Times, another leading publisher, on Thursday said it was moving between 5% and 15% of salaries to variable pay linked to the company's performance, an internal memo seen by Reuters said. Indian companies last year spent nearly $9 billion on advertising, including about $2.6 billion on print media, according to the Pitch Madison advertising report this year.

The Indian Newspaper Society, which represents around 1,000 publishers, has estimated the industry could lose $2 billion over the next six to seven months. It has sought federal support via a 50% increase in government advertisement rates. The 88-year-old Indian Express this month also announced pay cuts of up to 30% for some staff and warned of more sacrifices to come. "If the situation continues this proposed reduction in salary will also not be enough for us to see through this crisis," an internal staff memo seen by Reuters said.

The Dainik Bhaskar Group, whose Hindi newspaper has the largest circulation of any in India, said it had restructured pay for roughly 1,000 employees, or 12% of its workforce, by introducing a variable component dependent on the group's performance. "This is to face the situation," said the group's human resources head Ravi Gupta.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump to push for reopening U.S. as millions more seek unemployment aid

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday plans to announce new guidelines to reopen the economy after a monthlong shutdown over the coronavirus outbreak, despite concerns from health experts, governors and business leaders about a resurgence...

Can't evacuate Indians from overseas: Centre tells HC

The Centre has informed the Madras High Court that it was not possible for it to organise any evacuation of Indian nationals from any foreign country in the current COVID-19 lockdown situation. The submission was made in a counter to a PIL ...

J-K police books man who reached home from Maharashtra in truck carrying essential items

A man was booked on Thursday for allegedly hiding information about travelling through various coronavirus red zones on his way home in Jammu and Kashmirs Samba district from Maharashtra, the police said. Red zones denote those districts wh...

18 killed by Nigeria security forces over virus lockdown: rights body

Nigerian security agents have killed 18 people in their enforcement of measures to curb coronavirus, a figure higher than the documented toll inflicted by the disease, the countrys human rights body said. Africas most populous nation has im...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020