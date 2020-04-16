Hindu Rao doc dismissed for uploading hospital's video on social media

An orthopaedic surgeon at Hindu Rao Hospital situated in north Delhi was terminated from services for bringing "disrepute to organization", a hospital official said on Thursday.

Earlier, a show-cause notice was issued to the doctor for "uploading a video on social media of Orthopaedic Emergency Ward of the hospital along with derogatory statements" last month.

"You have bypassed the available channels to you for addressing your grievances and directly recorded to social media, which is objectionable... You are hereby directed to explain why you should not be terminated from service," the notice said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

