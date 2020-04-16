South Africa to allow mines to operate at 50% capacity during lockdown

South Africa will allow mines to operate at a capacity of 50% during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, speaking notes for a briefing by ministers on planned amendments to government regulations showed.

Mines minister Gwede Mantashe said during the briefing that the government would allow the phased recall of workers to some mines and that there were risks if some deep-level mines were left alone for a long time.

