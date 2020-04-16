Left Menu
Development News Edition

Switzerland to ease bankruptcy rules for businesses hit by coronavirus

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 16-04-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 17:37 IST
Switzerland to ease bankruptcy rules for businesses hit by coronavirus

New rules aimed at preventing a wave of coronavirus-related bankruptcies among businesses will take effect on April 20, Switzerland's government said on Thursday, part of its efforts to keep job losses at a minimum.

"The regulation provides temporary relief from the requirement to report indebtedness that would normally lead to immediate bankruptcy, as well as an option for a limited, unbureaucratic deferral of debt linked to the epidemic, in particular for small- and medium-size businesses," the government said in a statement.

The proposal was originally announced last week, when the government said it was examining new measures to prevent insolvency for normally healthy companies hard hit by the crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia will accept ventilators from United States if needed - Kremlin

Russia would accept a kind offer by U.S. President Donald Trump to ship ventilators to the country if it felt it needed them to treat people sick with the novel coronavirus, the Kremlin said on Thursday.Russia, which has so far recorded 27,...

Two jails turned into quarantine centres for new inmates in Punjab

The Punjab government on Thursday said it has turned two jails into quarantine centres for new inmates to check the spread of the coronavirus outbreakJails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said new inmates will be sent to Barnala and Patt...

Rouse Avenue district judge urges court officials to use Aarogya Setu app to fight COVID-19

A district judge at Rouse Avenue court complex has urged all the officials of the court to use Aarogya Setu, a mobile application developed by the Government of India to connect people with essential health services and collectively fight C...

Soccer-Turkmenistan league set to resume with fans despite coronavirus threat

Turkmenistan in Central Asia is set to resume its soccer season with spectators at the weekend, making it only the second country in the world to let fans attend matches as the new coronavirus shuts down almost all of world football. Belaru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020