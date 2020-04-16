Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fed's Kashkari says major U.S. banks should raise $200 bln in capital- FT

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 17:55 IST
Fed's Kashkari says major U.S. banks should raise $200 bln in capital- FT
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Big U.S. banks should raise $200 billion in the capital right now and stop paying dividends to prepare for a deep economic downturn due to the coronavirus pandemic, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari wrote in an op-ed for the Financial Times newspaper https://on.ft.com/34JV0qq.

Kashkari said banks should learn from the 2008-2009 financial crisis when they realized that they had serious problems only after the financial markets had taken a hit and stock prices had collapsed. "Raising that amount from private investors today, as a strong, preventive measure, would ensure that large banks can support the economy over a broad range of virus scenarios", he added.

Earlier this month, a report co-authored by consulting firm Oliver Wyman and Morgan Stanley said in the worst-case scenario or "deep global recession", credit losses for global banks could surge to between $200 billion and $300 billion, while 2020 global wholesale bank earnings could fall by 277%. The most optimistic scenario, or "rapid rebound", would see 2020 industry earnings fall by 100%, the report said.

Big U.S. lenders - JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs - have reported major profit declines for the first quarter, primarily due to higher reserve builds to protect them from a wave of potential loan defaults in the months ahead. Banks are braced for customers and companies being unable to pay their bills in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic that has shuttered businesses and put millions of people out of work.

Kashkari wrote that U.S. banks must discontinue dividend payments and raise capital, adding they can return the capital through buybacks and dividends if the health crisis turns out to be smaller than feared. Kashkari said on Sunday that the U.S. economic recovery from the disruptions caused by the outbreak will likely be a "long, hard road" and that he was looking toward an 18-month strategy to address the effects of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-U.S. weekly jobless claims highlight economic carnage from coronavirus

A record 22 million Americans have sought unemployment benefits over the past month, with millions more filing claims last week, underscoring the deepening economic slump caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak. Thursdays weekly jobless cl...

UPDATE 1-Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 4,869, report says it could be higher

Irans official death toll from the new coronavirus rose by 92 to reach 4,869 on Thursday but a parliamentary report said the actual number could be much higher.Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur, speaking on state television, also s...

Hold Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 4,869, report says it could be higher

Irans official death toll from the new coronavirus rose by 92 to reach 4,869 on Thursday but a parliamentary report said the actual number could be much higher.Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur, speaking on state television, also s...

Russia will accept ventilators from United States if needed - Kremlin

Russia would accept a kind offer by U.S. President Donald Trump to ship ventilators to the country if it felt it needed them to treat people sick with the novel coronavirus, the Kremlin said on Thursday.Russia, which has so far recorded 27,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020