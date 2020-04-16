Two persons succumb to COVID-19 in Pune, district death toll reaches 46

Two more persons succumbed to coronavirus infection in Pune on Thursday, taking the total death count due to the virus to 46, said health officials said. Of the deceased COVID-19 patients, one was suffering from diabetic ketoacidosis while the other was suffering from diabetic nephropathy.

"With two new deaths, the total death in Pune rises to 46," they said. According to the State Health Department, 165 people tested positive for COVID-19 and the tally of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has climbed to 3081.Maharashtra's first COVID-19 patient was detected on March 9 when a couple from Pune tested positive for Corona. They were treated successfully and discharged after 14 days' treatment on March 23.A total of 259 patients have recovered till now in Maharashtra and discharged from hospitals, the State Health Department added. (ANI)

