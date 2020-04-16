Left Menu
Italy task force tests surgical masks to fast-track prototypes

PTI | Bologna | Updated: 16-04-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 18:25 IST
A group of doctors and other scientists in Bologna are testing new surgical masks to ensure they meet EU safety standards, hoping to get them faster to medical workers fighting coronavirus. A group of professionals at the University of Bologna's Policlinico di Sant'Orsola hospital are working around the clock to test and validate the surgical mask prototypes to European safety standards.

The masks have been produced by over 100 companies in Italy, England, Germany and South Korea. Shortages of masks for hospital workers have been a persistent challenge in Italy and around the world since the coronavirus emergency began, and many have worked without appropriate protection, risking their lives.

Over 100 doctors have died in Italy alone, according to estimates. "It's not easy to make a mask. It seems like a small thing but it's not," chemical and materials engineer Christiana Boi told AFP on Wednesday.

"You have to leave it open enough to breathe, but close it enough to block the aerosol." In the makeshift lab, a series of tests are performed by the team of about 30 people, from doctors and engineers, to pharmacists, microbiologists and chemists. The first checks the ability to breathe through the mask. At least half of all masks fail this first test, says Boi.

The masks are then sprayed with bacteria particles and tested to see what percentage managed to get through. The two types of masks tested have thresholds of 95 percent and 98 percent. "We're trying to reduce the time of testing to less than a few days," said Francesco Violante, head of the university's school of occupational medicine who leads the lab.

Some established companies are using good materials and "know what they're doing", said Boi. Other companies who have converted their businesses into mask producing, however, lack guidelines and know-how, she said. The tests are the same as those done on medical devices to receive the CE mark, which shows conformity to EU requirements, but which takes a month and a half to procure.

Instead, the university will give companies whose masks pass the tests a report that can be used to ask Italy's top health agency, the ISS, for permission to sell the product in Italy, Violante said. Martina Cappelletti, a doctor who leads the task force's microbiology group, called their work "a mission." "Every day, while we're working on the masks we think about the fact that this mask that we're testing will be worn by a health worker, a doctor or a nurse who is treating coronavirus patients," she says.

"So our work has profound importance."(AFP) RUP.

