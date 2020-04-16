Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germans have right to protest during coronavirus pandemic - court

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 18:55 IST
Germans have right to protest during coronavirus pandemic - court

Germans have the right to hold political protests if they adhere to social distancing rules in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the country's Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday.

The ruling falls short of a full victory for young activists who had petitioned the court after authorities in the western city of Giessen banned a protest planned for this week to denounce rules that bar public gatherings of more than two people. Pro-democracy activists in Giessen, in state of Hesse, say the lockdown measures breach freedom of assembly, a key tenet of the German constitution.

They took their case to the Constitutional Court after two lower courts sided with the local authorities and maintained the ban on demonstrations even though organisers had promised to respect distancing rules during the march. But in a blow to authorities eager to keep strict social distancing measures in place, the Constitutional Court said a general ban on demonstrations would be unconstitutional and ordered them to review their decision. It stopped short of allowing the demonstration to go ahead.

NO BLANKET BAN The court said health concerns linked to the coronavirus pandemic are no grounds for a general ban on demonstrations.

"The local authorities had incorrectly assumed that the provision by the Hesse state government to fight the coronavirus includes a general ban on gatherings of more than two people who don't live in the same household and has therefore violated the constitutional right to assembly," the court said. The Constitutional Court added that the city of Giessen as well as the two lower courts must use its ruling to make a new decision on whether to allow the protests to go ahead under certain conditions or to ban them.

Germany has weathered the pandemic better than most other European countries such as Italy, Spain and France, recording just under 3,600 deaths out of 130,450 confirmed cases. Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that Germany had achieved a fragile success and would take small steps out of the lockdown, starting with the partial reopening of shops next week and schools from May 4.

The Constitutional Court decision could open the door for demonstrations on German streets. Even before Thursday's verdict, leftist groups had vowed to hold their annual Labour Day demonstrations and street parties on May 1 in cities such as Berlin and Hamburg despite the events being cancelled by authorities due to the coronavirus.

"We decide whether the May 1 festival takes place in Berlin, not the police, not the city government and the federal government," one leftist group was cited as saying by Berlin city officials. The social distancing rules have also come under fire from the far-right Alternative for Germany, which urged the government to reverse a decision to keep churches closed during Easter. (Editing by Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: East Delhi district admin asks RWAs to encourage people to download 'Aarogya Setu' app

The East Delhi district administration has asked all Resident Welfare Associations to encourage people to download coronavirus tracking mobile application Aarogya Setu. The app, available on both Android and iOS mobile platforms, has been d...

Corona lockdown: First time in 167 years, railways didn't ferry passengers on its birthday

The Indian Railways turned 167 on Thursday but for the first time ever in its over one-and-half-century-old life, it celebrated its birthday with its trains standing idle in yards and without carrying passengers amid the nationwide lockdown...

4 hospital staffers, civic official test coronavirus positive

An assistant professor, two resident doctors and a nurse of AhmedabadsKidney Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Thursday. Apart from these medical staff of the government-run hospital, an assistant municipal co...

Rate of doubling of number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has come down: health minister Rajesh Tope.

Rate of doubling of number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has come down health minister Rajesh Tope....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020