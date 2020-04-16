Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigerian security forces killed 18 people during lockdowns -rights panel

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 16-04-2020 19:30 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 19:30 IST
Nigerian security forces killed 18 people during lockdowns -rights panel

Nigerian security forces killed 18 people in two weeks while enforcing lockdowns imposed to halt the spread of the new coronavirus, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said. Nigeria, sub-Saharan Africa's most populous country and biggest energy producer, has recorded 407 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths from the highly contagious lung disease.

Lockdowns initially slated to last 14 days were put in place on March 30 in the southern commercial hub Lagos, neighbouring Ogun state and the capital Abuja. They were extended on Sunday by two weeks and other states, such as the northern economic hub Kano, have also imposed restrictions. The NHRC, an independent body, said in a statement dated April 15 that there had been "eight documented incidents of extrajudicial killings leading to 18 deaths" between March 30 and April 13.

It said the killings were carried out by the Nigerian Correctional Service, the police force and army. In response, a spokesman for the Nigerian Correctional Service said four inmates had died after violence broke out and left a number of prisoners and staff hospitalised. The rights commission report alleged eight deaths.

The Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Army did not respond to phone calls seeking comment on the NHRC statement. The statement said "law enforcement agents extrajudicially executed 18 persons in the cause of the enforcement regulations" related to lockdown measures.

"The report notes that most of the violations witnessed during the period arose as a result of excessive or disproportionate use of force, abuse of power, corruption and non-adherence to national and international laws, best practices and rules of engagement," the NHRC statement said. The NHRC said it had received 105 complaints of alleged human rights violations in the first two weeks of the lockdown.

Nigerian police and the military have repeatedly been accused by rights advocates of using excessive force, but have consistently denied any wrongdoing. Last year the United Nations special rapporteur on extrajudicial killings also accused Nigerian security forces of using excessive lethal force. The police and military did not respond to those accusations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

BMW India sales dip 17 pc to 2,482 units in Jan-March

German luxury auto maker BMW on Thursday reported a 16.7 per cent fall in total sales in India in the first three months January-March of the year at 2,482 units as compared with 2,982 units in the same period last year. Sales of BMW brand ...

District admins, Gram Panchayats taking proactive steps to check COVID-19: Panchayati Raj Ministry

District administrations and Gram Panchayats all across the country are proactively taking various measures to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the countrys hinterland, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj said on Thursday. Ministry o...

FMN Group activates action plan to support Nigeria in fight against COVID-19

Further strengthens the fight to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus by redeeming a 280 million pledge to the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 CACOVID FMN FMNplc.com weathers herculean supply chain challenges to procu...

Individual ashtrays, hourly disinfection: French carmakers eye production restart

Peugeot-owner PSA and Renault are planning new safety measures in a push by Frances major industrial groups for a breakthrough with workers to reopen some factories before the government lifts its lockdown from mid-May, unions said. Japanes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020