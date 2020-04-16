Left Menu
Rate of doubling of cases slowing down: Maha health minister

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 20:33 IST
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday that the rate of doubling of coronavirus cases in the state has fallen, while complaining that the state has not recieved enough N-95 masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits. In a video message, he also said all the 1,400 persons who arrived in the state after attending Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi have been traced, and only 50 of them have tested positive for coronavirus.

The rest have been quarantined, he said, without elaborating on their test status. "We have demanded eight lakh N-95 masks and 1.50 lakh PPE kits but received only one lakh masks and 30,000 kits," he said.

"However, the state's doubling rate of COVID-19 cases has slowed down significantly. "The rate when COVID-19 cases double from its earlier figures is known as doubling rate. It was earlier two days which slowed down to three and a half days and now it is five and a half days. It is a promising sign," said the minister.

"We have also sought permission from the Centre to use the plasma of recovered patients to treat infected people. There has been research to support it, and we need official permission from ICMR," Tope said.

