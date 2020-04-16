Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Barca coach not convinced by plans to restart La Liga

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 20:44 IST
Soccer-Barca coach not convinced by plans to restart La Liga

Barcelona coach Quique Setien is pessimistic that the Spanish top flight season will be able to be completed and has called La Liga's conditions for the campaign recommencing "a non-starter" due to the continued threat of the novel coronavirus. La Liga has been on hold since March 10 due to the pandemic although president Javier Tebas has said matches could start up again on either May 29, June 7 or June 28, most likely without spectators.

Tebas has estimated Spanish clubs would lose around one billion euros ($1.09 billion) if the season is not completed. A draft of the league's protocol, seen by Reuters, for returning to training and matches once given the green light by health authorities recommends that clubs hold training camps at their training grounds or hotels for a two-week period before matches can start again.

Only first team players, coaching staff and a small number of other staff would be allowed to access the facility, with everyone at the training camp being subjected to two COVID-19 tests before accessing the site. Testing would continue to take place during the camps, added the protocol.

But Setien, whose Barca side held a two-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the standings when the campaign was indefinitely postponed, does not think it is so simple. "Everyone wants to be ready for when the season starts again but that cannot happen until the health authorities can guarantee that there will be no problems," Setien told Catalan radio station RAC1 on Thursday.

"I have read the protocol and the reality is I don't know if it can be carried out as it is written, I think it's unworkable, I think it's very difficult logistically." Barca midfielder Sergio Busquets also expressed doubts about the feasability of clubs holding training camps.

"We can start training again little by little but it will be difficult once everyone comes together and the competition starts again and teams start travelling," he told Spanish radio stations Onda Cero and Cadena Cope. "I have heard that La Liga wants teams to concentrate for a few months, I think that's too much and it cannot be done. There will be too many problems."

La Liga declined to comment on Setien and Busquets' comments although a source close to the matter said stakeholders were continuing to discuss a plan to return to matches along with the association of European leagues. "The objective of La Liga is to create a protocol of the highest possible standard that can allow return to training and get us in a good, healthy, way to the light at the end of this dark tunnel," added the source.

More than 19,000 people have died from the coronavirus in Spain although this week the government loosened the terms of a strict lockdown to allow some businesses back to work. ($1 = 0.9198 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy investigates suspicious care-home deaths

Italian justice officials have launched an investigation into the suspicious deaths of nearly 200 people in a Milan care home since the start of the coronavirus outbreak. Investigators seized documents on Wednesday from the headquarters of ...

Leeds great Norman Hunter 'severely unwell' with virus

Leeds say club great Norman Hunter remains severely unwell in hospital after being admitted with coronavirus last week. Hunter, 76, was an unused player in Englands 1966 World Cup-winning squad and won two English titles and other silverwar...

Luis Sepúlveda, Chilean writer, dies of coronavirus at 70

Chilean writer Luis Seplveda, author of the novel The Old Man Who Read Love Stories, has died after a six-week battle with the new coronavirus. He was 70 years old. The Spanish regional government of Asturias, where Seplveda lived, confirme...

Rugby-World Rugby announces $100 million relief fund amid coronavirus crisis

World Rugby has created a relief fund of approximately 100 million to assist unions around the world as they grapple with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the sports global governing body said on Thursday. With fixtures eit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020