Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: 21-year-old tests positive for COVID-19 in Parbhani

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 16-04-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 20:59 IST
Maha: 21-year-old tests positive for COVID-19 in Parbhani

A 21-year-old man became the first person to test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Parbhani district, a senior health official said on Thursday. The man, who had walked to Parbhani all the way from Pune, was admitted to the civil hospital after he experienced symptoms of coronavirus, civil surgeon Dr Prakash Dake said.

Throat samples of the patient were sent for testing and the reports came out positive on Thursday, he said. "His symptoms are relatively mild and the patient is now stable. We have tracked down eight to nine of his close contact persons and their swabs have been sent for testing," Dake said.

Of the eight districts in Marathwada, Nanded and Parbhani were the only two places where no positive case had been reported..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. small-business rescue loan program hits $350 bln cap, says government

A 350 billion emergency U.S. loan program designed to help small businesses keep workers on their payrolls amid the novel coronavirus disruption has run out of funds, the U.S. Small Business Administration said in an email on Thursday. The ...

Farhan Akhtar presents coronavirus version of 'Toh Zinda Ho Tum' from 'ZNMD'

In an attempt to ask people to take necessary precautions against coronavirus, actor, director Farhan Akhtar on Thursday revamped the famous poem Toh Zinda Ho Tum from the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The new version of the poem has been ...

Report: Top prospect Green to enter G League

Five-star recruit Jalen Green will skip college and instead enter the NBA G Leagues professional pathway program, ESPN reported Thursday. The 6-foot-5 combo guard from Fresno, Calif., was expected to make a formal announcement Thursday on s...

Takeaways from internal documents on China's virus response

On January 14, Chinas top health agency told provincial officials that they were facing a likely epidemic from a new coronavirus but didnt alert the public for six days. Internal documents obtained by The Associated Press show the National...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020