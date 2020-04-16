Left Menu
Reuters | London | Updated: 16-04-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 21:31 IST
UK to extend lockdown for another three weeks - Sky News

Britain's government has agreed to extend a nationwide lockdown for another three weeks, Sky News reported on Thursday citing Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford.

Drakeford was involved in a meeting of British leaders on Thursday afternoon, led by foreign minister Dominic Raab, which had been widely expected to extend the restrictions designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Raab is due to make an announcement around 1600 GMT.

