Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany's Merkel backs WHO as calls for more coronavirus cooperation

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-04-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 22:18 IST
Germany's Merkel backs WHO as calls for more coronavirus cooperation

German Chancellor Angela Merkel stressed the need for more global cooperation to tackle the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday and voiced support for the World Health Organisation after the United States cut its funding. Many world leaders have condemned a decision this week by U.S. President Donald Trump to suspend funding for the agency amid a crisis that has left more than 2 million people infected and almost 140,000 dead worldwide.

Merkel told a video conference of leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nations that the crisis can only be tackled with a strong and coordinated international response. And the German leader expressed her full support for the WHO in the call, her spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement.

Merkel had also backed European Commission proposals for a virtual donor conference and said G7 countries had a special responsibility to help countries in Africa. The United States contributed more than $400 million to the WHO in 2019, but Trump has accused it of promoting Chinese "disinformation" about the virus.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who hosted a video conference of foreign ministers in the Alliance for Multilateralism, a group of 23 countries, said the WHO remained the "backbone of the fight against the pandemic". "It makes no sense now to question the ability of the WHO to function or its significance," he said after the talks, and that the Alliance had agreed to strengthen the body, adding there may be lessons to be learned once the worst of the crisis was over.

Asked if Germany would step in to help fill the gap left by the United States, Maas told reporters that jumping in when another country withdraws contributions was wrong in principle as it can encourage others to do the same. Maas also said the Alliance, set up by Germany and France in 2018 to support the United Nations, agreed that ensuring a fair distribution of protective materials, tests and medicine as soon as they are available to poorer nations was needed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

French town's empty main street tells tale of virus impact

The COVID-19 outbreak forced Shirley Lind to close the hairdressing salon she runs in a French town near the German border. She has instead been volunteering as a porter at her local hospital.I could not stand staying at home, doing nothing...

DRDO shifts testing facility from Gwalior to Delhi to ensure swift delivery of PPEs

To ensure swift delivery&#160;of personal protective equipment PPE to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the Defence Research and Development Organisation has shifted its&#160;testing facility from Gwalior to the national capital, officials sa...

Tripura to conduct COVID-19 test on people with fever, respiratory infection

The Tripura government on Thursday decided to conduct COVID 19 test on the people of who had a fever or severe acute respiratory infection in the past 10 days, Law minister Ratan Lal Nath said. At a meeting of the council of ministers, it w...

Paris hospitals see tide turning in coronavirus fight

Senior Paris health officials said on Thursday there was reason for optimism in the fight against the new coronavirus in the worst-hit French region after the number of hospitalizations and admissions to intensive care units had begun to fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020