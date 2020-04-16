Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plasma therapy gives positive result in Delhi hospital, coronavirus recovered people can become donors

Even as efforts continue to develop cure for coronavirus, Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director, Max Healthcare, Delhi recently performed "plasma therapy" on a COVID-19 positive patient which has given positive results.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 22:22 IST
Plasma therapy gives positive result in Delhi hospital, coronavirus recovered people can become donors
Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director, Max Healthcare, Delhi speaking to ANI on Thursday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Gaurav Arora Even as efforts continue to develop cure for coronavirus, Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director, Max Healthcare, Delhi recently performed "plasma therapy" on a COVID-19 positive patient which has given positive results.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Budhiraja said that plasma therapy involves injecting patients with plasma taken from the people who have recovered from the infection and whose bodies have, therefore, generated the antibodies required to fight the virus. "Plasma therapy is not a new treatment. It has been used earlier during various viral epidemics. It was used during the time of SARS in 2003 and even in 1980 during the time of Spanish Flu," said Dr Budhiraja.

"When we do not have a specific treatment for treating a disease, plasma therapy plays a role in such a situation. It is not magic but it definitely helps the patients," he added. He said antibodies help to kill or stop the virus in the body.

"So, if we take plasma from a healthy recovered COVID-19 patient (donor) and inject it into a patient who is seriously ill (recipient)...the anti-bodies transferred in the recipient's body can reduce the load of the virus. It can help reduce the severity of the disease," he added. Positive reports are coming from across the world and positive change is being seen in the patients treated with this therapy, he said.

"We had a patient who was seriously ill and was on the ventilator. No improvement was seen in the patient's condition for few days. Then the family members requested that they wanted the doctors to treat him with plasma therapy. The problem is that ICMR and DCA have not formally approved of it, it's still under process," said Dr Budhiraja. "So, in a situation where family members of a patient request for this treatment, and it has also been performed earlier in other countries with approval, it can be performed on life-saving compassionate grounds, called off-label indications," he added.

For this the doctors have a proper consenting process and ethics committees in hospitals and after taking the permission of the internal and external members of the committee, the treatment is performed in the best interest of the patient. "I can't say that the patients have fully recovered after the treatment but in the last few days, we have been witnessing positive response. With time, we'll get to know the duration in which the patient recovers," said Dr Budhiraja.

The plasma samples are taken from the donor after two weeks of recovery via a machine and the entire process takes two hours, the doctor informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

French town's empty main street tells tale of virus impact

The COVID-19 outbreak forced Shirley Lind to close the hairdressing salon she runs in a French town near the German border. She has instead been volunteering as a porter at her local hospital.I could not stand staying at home, doing nothing...

DRDO shifts testing facility from Gwalior to Delhi to ensure swift delivery of PPEs

To ensure swift delivery&#160;of personal protective equipment PPE to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the Defence Research and Development Organisation has shifted its&#160;testing facility from Gwalior to the national capital, officials sa...

Tripura to conduct COVID-19 test on people with fever, respiratory infection

The Tripura government on Thursday decided to conduct COVID 19 test on the people of who had a fever or severe acute respiratory infection in the past 10 days, Law minister Ratan Lal Nath said. At a meeting of the council of ministers, it w...

Paris hospitals see tide turning in coronavirus fight

Senior Paris health officials said on Thursday there was reason for optimism in the fight against the new coronavirus in the worst-hit French region after the number of hospitalizations and admissions to intensive care units had begun to fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020