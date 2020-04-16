Total 3,02,956 samples tested for COVID-19 today: ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday informed that a total of 3,02,956 samples from 2,86,714 individuals have been tested as on April 16, 9 pm. "12,581 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases in India," said ICMR.

Today, till 9 pm, 27,256 samples have been reported. Of these, 1206 werepositive for SARS-CoV-2, the ICMR informed. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in India has reached 12,759, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the official data, India has 10,824 active cases while 1514 persons have been cured and 420 have died from the disease. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.