Kuwait to operate 75 flights for evacuating citizens abroad -state news agency

Kuwait announced on Thursday that its civil aviation directorate general will operate 75 flights in the next phase for evacuating citizens abroad who face the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the state news agency reported.

The spokesman for the civil aviation directorate general said this phase will be the first of five phases and will be to evacuate citizens from 16 destinations over a period of three days which will start on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

