Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.N. warns economic downturn could kill hundreds of thousands of children in 2020

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 23:21 IST
U.N. warns economic downturn could kill hundreds of thousands of children in 2020

Hundreds of thousands of children could die this year due to the global economic downturn sparked by the coronavirus pandemic and tens of millions more could fall into extreme poverty as a result of the crisis, the United Nations warned on Thursday.

The world body also said in a risk report that nearly 369 million children across 143 countries who normally rely on school meals for a reliable source of daily nutrition have now been forced to look elsewhere. "We must act now on each of these threats to our children," U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said. "Leaders must do everything in their power to cushion the impact of the pandemic. What started as a public health emergency has snowballed into a formidable test for the global promise to leave no one behind."

The new coronavirus, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19, first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. So far it has infected more than 2 million people - killing some 138,000 - in 213 countries and territories, according to a Reuters tally. Compared with adults, children infected with the coronavirus are less likely to have symptoms and more likely to have a mild illness, U.S. and Chinese studies have found.

But the U.N. report warned that "economic hardship experienced by families as a result of the global economic downturn could result in an hundreds of thousands of additional child deaths in 2020, reversing the last 2 to 3 years of progress in reducing infant mortality within a single year." With businesses shut down and more than a billion people told to stay home to avoid spreading the virus, the International Monetary Fund has predicted the world would this year suffer its steepest downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

The United Nations said an estimated 42 million to 66 million children could fall into extreme poverty as a result of the coronavirus crisis this year, adding to the estimated 386 million children already in extreme poverty in 2019. The U.N. report on children also said 188 countries have imposed countrywide school closures, affecting more than 1.5 billion children.

"The potential losses that may accrue in learning for today's young generation, and for the development of their human capital, are hard to fathom," it said. "More than two-thirds of countries have introduced a national distance learning platform, but among low-income countries the share is only 30 percent."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

Killing Eve Season 3 episode 2 synopsis revealed, Is the series on Netflix in UK?

CyCord issues advisory on secure use of ZOOM meeting platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. rejects most Spirit, JetBlue requests to halt additional flights

The U.S. Transportation Department said on Thursday it had rejected most requests by Jetblue Airways Corp and Spirit Airlines to halt additional flights in the wake of the pandemic that has sent passenger traffic down by 95. The department ...

France's coronavirus death toll nears 18,000, but some good omens

Frances registered death toll from coronavirus infections rose towards 18,000 on Thursday, but some data suggested the spread of the disease was slowing after a one-month old national lockdown, officials said.During a press conference Jerom...

Nurses push back on pressure to work without right equipment

Nurse Mike Gulick was meticulous about not bringing the coronavirus home to his wife and their 2-year-old daughter. Hed stop at a hotel after work just to take a shower. Hed wash his clothes in Lysol disinfectant. They did a tremendous amou...

Coronavirus set to usher in big changes at U.S. offices

The novel coronavirus may do to U.S. office rentals what e-commerce did to malls, or so goes a line of thinking running through commercial real estate circles. If anything, millions more Americans working from home may hasten corporate move...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020