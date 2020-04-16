Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egypt to halt public transport on Monday to limit holiday crowds

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 23:24 IST
Egypt to halt public transport on Monday to limit holiday crowds

Egypt will halt all public transport and coach trips on Monday to keep crowds down during a major public holiday and limit the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Thursday.

Egyptians mark the start of spring with the Sham el-Nessim celebrations on Monday, a day after Coptic Christians celebrate Easter. Both Muslims and Christians traditionally go out in large numbers. Beaches, parks, public gardens, malls and shops will be closed for the day, except food stores and pharmacies, Madbouly said in a televised briefing after a cabinet meeting.

Egypt applies similar measures on weekends since imposing a night-time curfew on March 24, which was extended to April 23. Egypt has also closed schools and universities, shut mosques and churches, stopped most public services and grounded flights to contain the spread of the virus.

Madbouly said on Thursday he was concerned about the increasing numbers of people on the streets during the last few days and urged them to stay at home as much as possible. Authorities face a challenge tackling the virus in a country of 100 million people where many live in rural areas along the Nile river and public health services can be severely stretched.

Egypt has reported 2,673 coronavirus cases as of Thursday including 196 deaths, the health ministry said, adding that 596 patients had recovered and had been released from hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

Killing Eve Season 3 episode 2 synopsis revealed, Is the series on Netflix in UK?

CyCord issues advisory on secure use of ZOOM meeting platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. rejects most Spirit, JetBlue requests to halt additional flights

The U.S. Transportation Department said on Thursday it had rejected most requests by Jetblue Airways Corp and Spirit Airlines to halt additional flights in the wake of the pandemic that has sent passenger traffic down by 95. The department ...

France's coronavirus death toll nears 18,000, but some good omens

Frances registered death toll from coronavirus infections rose towards 18,000 on Thursday, but some data suggested the spread of the disease was slowing after a one-month old national lockdown, officials said.During a press conference Jerom...

Nurses push back on pressure to work without right equipment

Nurse Mike Gulick was meticulous about not bringing the coronavirus home to his wife and their 2-year-old daughter. Hed stop at a hotel after work just to take a shower. Hed wash his clothes in Lysol disinfectant. They did a tremendous amou...

Coronavirus set to usher in big changes at U.S. offices

The novel coronavirus may do to U.S. office rentals what e-commerce did to malls, or so goes a line of thinking running through commercial real estate circles. If anything, millions more Americans working from home may hasten corporate move...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020