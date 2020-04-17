Jordan focusing on higher social spending to soften coronavirus blow -PM

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 02:27 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 02:27 IST
Prime Minister Omar al Razzaz said on Thursday Jordan's spending priorities have changed to focus on benefits to alleviate hardships suffered by many people under a tight lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus. State finances have been strained by a sharp contraction in economic activity. Razzaz said the government's focus was now on covering immediate "current expenditure" and expanding social spending to cover losses of income from business closures.

Officials say the crisis has derailed Jordan's $14 billion budget for this year including an ambitious plan of capital spending to revive domestic consumption and spur investments. They say they are in discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to adjust a recently approved $1.3 billion four-year programme of reforms designed before the crisis to allow for extra funding in social assistance for the poor.

"We have to protect those whose livelihoods have been hurt as a result of the crisis and restore the wheels of production gradually," Razzaz said. Razzaz announced a multi-million dollar cash payment plan for eligible daily wage earners who lost jobs. The government has already said it had delivered aid to 200,000 needy families among the country's ten million inhabitants.

Economists warn deepening poverty from an economic recession raised the spectre of social unrest in coming months. The crisis has dashed the government's goal of a turnaround in an aid-dependent economy that has seen sluggish growth in the last few years, hurt by high unemployment and wars in neighbouring countries.

The IMF had supported Jordan's moves to spur growth by accelerating reforms that would eventually bring down a $42 billion public debt, equivalent to 97% of gross domestic product, that has spiralled in the last decade. Central Bank Governor Ziad Fariz has said the coronavirus crisis has made it unlikely Jordan will meet this year's deficit target of 2.3% of GDP and thrown into doubt IMF-backed growth estimates of some 2.1% for 2020.

Razzaz said the government as of next week would allow some shops and professions to reopen and take steps to ease a nationwide curfew that has shut down most businesses except for supermarkets and paralysed daily life. "We will announce steps that will allow more sectors and professions to return to work," he said, adding that the authorities would relax a nationwide curfew in the country's Red Sea port city of Aqaba.

The agricultural sector, dairy industries and some export-oriented industries such as pharmaceuticals, potash and phosphates have continued to work but construction projects are on hold and most shops have not been allowed to reopen.

