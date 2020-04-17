Left Menu
Sport-Event organisers launch campaign to save UK charities

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 04:31 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 04:31 IST
Mass-participation events organisers have come together to launch a campaign to rescue British charities that are facing closure after the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled fund-raising events across the country. Dubbed "The 2.6 Challenge", the campaign will be launched on April 26 to coincide with the original date of the London Marathon, which raised over 66 million pounds ($82.62 million) for more than 750 charities last year.

The London Marathon was postponed to Oct. 4 due to the pandemic. The concern in the charity sector is widespread, with 50% of respondents to a survey from the Directory of Social Change reporting that their organisations would go bust within six months without additional help.

The National Council for Voluntary Organisations CEO Karl Wilding estimated that charities in the country could lose four billion pounds in income due to the pandemic and the challenge was created to donate to Save the UK's Charities. "You can run or walk 2.6 miles, 2.6 km or for 26 minutes. You could do the same in your home or garden, go up and down the stairs 26 times," co-chair of the Mass Participation Sports Organisers (MSO) group Nick Rusling explained in a statement.

"Do a 26 minute exercise class or get 26 people on a video call and do a 26-minute workout - anything you like. "We want people to get active, have fun and raise money to help Save the UK's charities by giving money or raising funds for the charity close to your heart."

People participating in the challenge have also been advised to follow government guidelines on exercise and social distancing. ($1 = 0.7988 pounds)

