Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bolsonaro fires Brazil's health minister, calls to reopen economy

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 07:22 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 07:22 IST
Bolsonaro fires Brazil's health minister, calls to reopen economy

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro fired his health minister on Thursday after clashing with him over how to fight the new coronavirus, and again called for states to end stay-at-home orders that he said were hurting the economy. Few global leaders have done more than Bolsonaro to play down the pandemic, which has killed nearly 2,000 Brazilians. He has called the virus "a little flu" and criticized state governors for imposing restrictions supported by health experts and the popular outgoing minister, Luiz Henrique Mandetta.

In televised remarks met with pot-banging protests in several major cities, Bolsonaro said Mandetta did not fully appreciate the need to protect jobs and he called again for a resumption of business in Brazil, Latin America's largest economy. "We need to return to normal, not as fast as possible, but we need to start having some flexibility," Bolsonaro said. The government cannot afford emergency aid to the poor for much longer, he said.

The dispute at the highest reaches of Brazilian politics coincides with several countries debating when and how life should start returning to normal after coronavirus lockdowns, which are predicted to drive the global economy into recession. Governors in the United States have formed regional coalitions to begin considering plans for reopening their economies, stoking friction with U.S. President Donald Trump, an ally of Bolsonaro's, who wants to see lockdowns lifted faster.

But while there are signs that the outbreak has peaked in the United States, medical experts agree that a peak in Brazil is still weeks away and it is too early to end social distancing. "Do not think we are past a peak in growth of the virus. The health system is still not prepared for an acceleration," Mandetta warned in his parting comments at the ministry.

NEW MINISTER PROMISES NO SUDDEN CHANGE While Bolsonaro sharply criticized the shutdowns, the Health Ministry under Mandetta provided guidance supportive of the social distancing measures. Mandetta's daily briefings had also contradicted Bolsonaro's praise for unproven drugs.

Incoming minister Nelson Teich, asked at a news conference about the ministry's position now that he was in charge, said there will not be any "sudden changes" in policy. However, he added: "There is a complete alignment between me and the president."

Teich, who founded an oncology group sold to United Healthcare in 2015, lacks the political experience of his predecessor, a former lawmaker who had begun to upstage Bolsonaro. Boslonaro's popularity has slid and he faces nightly protests from Brazilians banging pots from their windows over his handling of the outbreak.

In addition to the daily 8:30 p.m. protest on Thursday, people also spontaneously began striking cookware when Bolsonaro announced Mandetta's firing. The Health Ministry's response to the epidemic was rated "good" or "great" by 76% of Brazilians surveyed by pollster Datafolha. Just 33% of those surveyed gave Bolsonaro the same ratings.

Senator Major Olimpio, Bolsonaro's former right-hand man in Congress, praised Mandetta for sticking to scientific principles in the public health crisis and urged the new minister to defend the need for isolation measures. "Teich has defended social distancing. If he persists in this, he will have serious problems with President Bolsonaro and won't last 30 days in office, or he will have to tear up his degree and contradict the entire global scientific community," the right-wing senator said in a video posted on social media.

The spread of the coronavirus in Brazil has accelerated to 30,425 confirmed cases, with some 200 fatalities per day bringing the death toll to 1,924 on Thursday, according to Health Ministry data, the highest in Latin America.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Killing Eve Season 3 episode 2 synopsis revealed, Is the series on Netflix in UK?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

2020 NFL Draft: New York Jets preview

New York Jets 2020 NFL Draft Capsule TEAM DRAFT NEEDSOffensive tackle GM Joe Douglas only free agent reinforcement at tackle was the unproven George Fant, but asking Fant and Chuma Edoga a 2019 third-rounder to solve the protection woes is ...

Saudi Arabia faces coronavirus crisis from position of strength - minister

Saudi Arabia is facing the current global crisis from a position of strength, given its strong financial position and reserves, with relatively low government debt, its finance minister said, referring to the impact of the coronavirus outbr...

Bears re-sign CB McManis

The longest-tenured member of the Chicago Bears will be back for another season. Special teams stalwart and backup defensive back Sherrick McManis signed a one-year deal with the team on Thursday. Terms were not disclosed.McManis, 32, has b...

FBI official says foreign hackers have targeted COVID-19 research

A senior cybersecurity official with the Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Thursday that foreign government hackers have broken into companies conducting research into treatments for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the cor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020