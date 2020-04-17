Left Menu
Development News Edition

Southwest asks unions to start considering post-aid concessions

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 08:58 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 08:58 IST
Southwest asks unions to start considering post-aid concessions

Southwest Airlines Co has approached unions representing pilots, flight attendants, mechanics and other employees to discuss potential concessions to prepare for a slow industry recovery, a company official told Reuters on Thursday.

Southwest, with about 60,000 employees, is set to receive $4 billion in federal payroll aid under the CARES Act, which prohibits any involuntary furloughs or pay cuts until Sept. 30. But with travel at a virtual standstill, airlines have warned they may need to shrink come October.

In its 49-year history, Southwest has never had any pay cuts, layoffs or furloughs, even following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and the 2009 financial crisis. "This is just beyond anything we've ever experienced," said Russell McCrady, its vice president for labor relations.

"There are no plans sitting on a desk at the company for anybody to be furloughed, but we’re trying to take advantage of the 5.5 months that the CARES Act has provided us to just get started on: 'What if things don't get better?'" McCrady said Southwest was focused on discussing with unions potential changes that may need to be adopted in October should the industry not recover.

But a union leader told members in a letter that the company was "asking all employees to provide emergency relief" until the virus is under control, through pay cuts and other measures. "While we stand willing to address the need for temporary relief through more thoughtful voluntary measures, we are wary of concessionary changes to the terms of our existing contract," the leader said in the letter, seen by Reuters.

The union official warned that concessions would not guarantee the prevention of furloughs once the CARES Act limits expire in October, however.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Conley outduels LaVine in H-O-R-S-E competition

Mike Conley was pleased just to get in some good competition with the NBA season suspended during the coronavirus outbreak. That he won ESPNs H-O-R-S-E Challenge, beating Zach LaVine in the championship match aired Thursday night, was secon...

Chinese police arrest 42 for mask production violations

Chinese police have arrested 42 people for hoarding and driving up the price of the cloth material used to make face masks, as well as illegally producing shoddy and inferior material for resale. The Ministry of Public Security said in a st...

Alex Carey hopeful of playing Test cricket for Australia

Wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey has said that he is hopeful of becoming good enough to play the longest format of the game for Australia. Carey has been in good form over the past few seasons in Australias domestic competition, Sheffield S...

Two recover from COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh, receive warm send-off from medical staff

Two people undergoing treatment for coronavirus have been discharged from a hospital here following their recovery, authorities said on Friday. Doctors and other medical support staff were seen giving a heartwarming farewell to the two at t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020