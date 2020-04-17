FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

Reported cases of the coronavirus crossed 2.14 million globally and 143,744 people have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 0200 GMT on Friday.

AMERICAS * U.S. President Donald Trump laid out new guidelines on Thursday for states to emerge from a coronavirus shutdown in a staggered, three-stage approach. * Sources told Reuters the U.S. FDA may have dropped its quality-control standards too far as it scoured the world for scarce supplies of chloroquine drugs. * Seven Northeastern states extended a shutdown until May 15 to contain the pandemic. * The number of people hospitalized for the novel coronavirus and related deaths in New York fell to their lowest levels in more than a week. * Canada's border restrictions with the U.S. will remain in place "for a significant time" as the two nations fight the outbreak, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. * The U.S. defence secretary said he believed China's leaders have been misleading and opaque about the outbreak and does not trust that they are being truthful even now. * Mexico's president said the country was looking to return to normal beginning June 1, with schools and businesses reopening provided people comply with anti-coronavirus health measures until then. * A daughter of famed drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman and several Mexican cartels have been doling out aid packages. * Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro fired his health minister after clashing with him over how to fight the new coronavirus, and again called for states to end stay-at-home orders. EUROPE * Europe is in eye of the storm, with the number of cases nearing a million, and should move with extreme caution when considering easing lockdowns, the WHO's regional director said. * Britain extended its nationwide lockdown as stand-in leader Dominic Raab ordered Britons to stay at home for at least another three weeks. * Luxury carmaker Ferrari has begun making parts to convert snorkel masks into respirators for treating patients with coronavirus and protecting medical workers. * Britain's economy looks set for a widely feared record contraction after figures showed retail spending plunged by more than a quarter and one in four firms stopped trading temporarily. * Ireland has contained and effectively suppressed the first wave of the outbreak in the population at large but not in nursing homes where its spread remains a concern, the country's chief medical officer said. ASIA-PACIFIC * Mainland China reported on Friday that new confirmed cases of the coronavirus fell to a two-week low, as infections involving travellers arriving from abroad sharply fell. * Japan's prime minister expanded a state of emergency to include the entire country and said the government was considering cash payouts for all. * India charged a Muslim leader with culpable homicide not amounting to murder for holding a gathering last month that authorities say led to a big jump in infections. * Indonesia expects the number of cases to peak between May and June with around 95,000 infections, a government adviser said. * Australian public life could be constrained for another year, Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned. * Singapore's health ministry confirmed 728 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, a new daily record, taking the total in the city-state to 4,427. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Saudi Arabia is facing the global crisis from a position of strength, given its strong financial position and reserves, with relatively low government debt, its finance minister said. * Coronavirus outbreaks across the Middle East threaten to shatter the lives of millions of already destitute people in conflict zones, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said. * Coronavirus cases in Africa could shoot up from thousands now to 10 million within three to six months according to very provisional modelling, a regional World Health Organization (WHO) official said. * Six Gulf Arab states approved Kuwait's proposal for a common network for food supply safety. * Jordan's Prime Minister said spending priorities have changed to focus on benefits to alleviate hardships suffered by many people under a tight lockdown. * Israel's military said it has begun converting common home-use respirators into ventilators capable of providing potentially life-saving breathing support for COVID-19 patients. ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Asian stocks gained as President Donald Trump's plans to gradually re-open the U.S. economy offset grim economic data from China. * China's economy shrank for the first time in almost three decades of records in the first quarter, a survey showed. * Most U.S. firms in China currently have no plans to relocate production to other parts of the country or abroad. * Hedge fund Elliott Management said global stocks could ultimately lose half of their value from February's high, according to a letter sent to clients. * The United States opposes creation of liquidity through issuance of the IMF's Special Drawing Rights as part of the response to the pandemic, U.S. treasury secretary said. * ConocoPhillips said it would slash spending and cut U.S. oil output by about 30% of this year's target, the largest cut so far by a major shale producer to deal with an unprecedented drop in oil demand. * Louis Vuitton owner LVMH posted a 17% drop in comparable sales in the first quarter due to the pandemic, as government-imposed lockdowns forced it to close stores and production sites in key markets.

