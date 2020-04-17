Bihar: 2 more AES patients admitted to SKMCH, Muzaffarpur

Two more Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) patients have been admitted to the Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. The total number of admitted AES patients in SKMCH now stands at nine. Out of the nine admitted to the SKMCH, one child has died while three have been discharged.

Last year over 140 children had died due to AES in the district. As per official data, 121 deaths were reported at the government-run SKMCH, which handled the largest number of patients in the district, while 21 deaths were confirmed at the Kejriwal Hospital.

AES is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and inflammation of the heart and kidney. (ANI)

