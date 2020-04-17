Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Froome taking advantage of Tour delay, says Ineos boss Brailsford

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-04-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 13:23 IST
Cycling-Froome taking advantage of Tour delay, says Ineos boss Brailsford
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

The two-month delay to the Tour de France has given Chris Froome the opportunity to make up the training time he lost while recovering from a horrific crash last year, Team Ineos manager Dave Brailsford has said. The Tour de France had been scheduled to start on June 27 but was pushed back to Aug. 29 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Froome, 34, spent more than three weeks in hospital after breaking his neck, femur, elbow, hip, and ribs in a high-speed crash while training for the Criterium du Dauphin in June. The Briton returned to racing in February but was nowhere near peak condition and there were doubts whether he had enough time to get in shape for the grueling 23-day race.

"The one thing about Chris is wow, the guy can train," Brailsford told the Times. "What he's doing in his man cave over there — in the gym in the morning, on the turbo, the hours he is putting in on that thing that hurts. To put himself through what he is doing is just insane. I think he sees it as an opportunity.

"If it gives him a little edge where he thinks he can train harder than the rest and make up for lost time when he was injured, he sees that as well as everybody else and he's making the most of it." Froome won the Tour in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017 and is one win away from the record held by Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault, and Miguel Indurain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

China denies cover-up in coronavirus outbreak

China denied Friday it had covered up the extent of its coronavirus outbreak, as it responded to growing questions from Western powers led by the United StatesA foreign ministry spokesman acknowledged that the viruss rapid spread had contri...

RBI eases bad loan rules, cuts reverse repo rate, freezes dividend payout by banks

The RBI on Friday further eased bad-loan rules, froze dividend payment by lenders and pushed banks to lend more by cutting the reverse repo rate by 25 basis points, as it unveiled a second set of measures to support the economy hit hard by ...

COVID-19 patient dies in Pune, district's death toll reaches 48

A COVID-19 patient, who was also suffering from other serious illnesses, died in Pune on Friday. A 50-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus died at Sasoon Hospital in Pune. He was also suffering from comorbidity, said State Health De...

Yes Bank scam: Wadhawan brothers' plea for FIR copy rejected

A special court here has rejected the plea of DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj, seeking inspection and certified copies of the FIR registered against them in connection with the Yes Bank scam. The plea was rejected by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020