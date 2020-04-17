Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIT Ropar designs 'WardBot' to deliver food, medicines to COVID-19 patients

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-04-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 13:24 IST
IIT Ropar designs 'WardBot' to deliver food, medicines to COVID-19 patients
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A team of researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar in Punjab's Rupnagar district has come up with a design of an autonomous 'WardBot' that can deliver medicines and food to COVID-19 patients in isolation wards without human intervention. Researchers working on the project said its deployment in hospitals will help in minimizing the risk of the frontline health staff getting infected with the deadly virus.

Based on the smart line following, WardBot, fitted with sensors, can work on a known path and can carry food items and medicines for delivery at different beds to patients in a ward, Ekta Singla, Associate Professor and Head, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Ropar, said on Friday. Singla, who is heading the team of the researchers, said the 'WardBot' uses simple gesture sensors for a quarantined person to wave a bye to the bot, as an indication of receiving the material.

Patients will get the intimation through bed-IDs being displayed on small LCD units, she said. The design of an autonomous WardBot is such that it can be instructed to receive and deliver food and medicines and necessary equipment from one room to the other from the remotely located control room, the researchers said.

The control room can instruct multiple bots to accomplish tasks simultaneously on different floors, they said. WardBot also has a feature of self-sanitizing on the return path and could be used for sanitizing walls of the hospitals, said the researchers, adding it can also work under low-light conditions.

WardBot can serve as a support structure to the healthcare sector at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic with a focus on minimizing human interaction with the coronavirus patients, they said. "All team members are currently working from home. We plan to provide robust support to the frontline workers to combat well in the battle against this pandemic. We are also looking forward to industry collaborations to take this concept to virtual use," Singla said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

China denies cover-up in coronavirus outbreak

China denied Friday it had covered up the extent of its coronavirus outbreak, as it responded to growing questions from Western powers led by the United StatesA foreign ministry spokesman acknowledged that the viruss rapid spread had contri...

RBI eases bad loan rules, cuts reverse repo rate, freezes dividend payout by banks

The RBI on Friday further eased bad-loan rules, froze dividend payment by lenders and pushed banks to lend more by cutting the reverse repo rate by 25 basis points, as it unveiled a second set of measures to support the economy hit hard by ...

COVID-19 patient dies in Pune, district's death toll reaches 48

A COVID-19 patient, who was also suffering from other serious illnesses, died in Pune on Friday. A 50-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus died at Sasoon Hospital in Pune. He was also suffering from comorbidity, said State Health De...

Yes Bank scam: Wadhawan brothers' plea for FIR copy rejected

A special court here has rejected the plea of DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj, seeking inspection and certified copies of the FIR registered against them in connection with the Yes Bank scam. The plea was rejected by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020