Spain's number of coronavirus cases rises to 188,068 on Friday

Spain's number of coronavirus cases rises to 188,068 on FridayReuters | Madrid | Updated: 17-04-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 15:24 IST
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Spain rose to 188,068 on Friday, the country's head of health emergencies Fernando Simon said at a news conference.
Health authorities identified 5,252 new cases of the virus between Thursday and Friday, which represents a 2.9% increase.
