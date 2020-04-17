Spain's number of coronavirus cases rises to 188,068 on Friday

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Spain rose to 188,068 on Friday, the country's head of health emergencies Fernando Simon said at a news conference.

Health authorities identified 5,252 new cases of the virus between Thursday and Friday, which represents a 2.9% increase.

