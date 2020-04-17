Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK was too slow to react to the coronavirus outbreak, professor says

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-04-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 16:29 IST
UK was too slow to react to the coronavirus outbreak, professor says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The British government was too slow to react on a number of fronts to the novel coronavirus outbreak that could cause the deaths of 40,000 people in the United Kingdom, a leading public health professor said on Friday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson initially refrained from approving the stringent controls that other European leaders imposed but then closed down the country when projections showed a quarter of a million people could die in the United Kingdom.

So far, more than 13,729 people with COVID-19 have died in British hospitals, though new official data indicates the true death toll could be much larger. "Where were the system errors that led us to have probably the highest death rates in Europe?" Anthony Costello, professor of International Child Health and Director of the UCL Institute for Global Health, told the Health and Social Care Committee.

"And we have to face the reality of that: We were too slow with a number of things. But we can make sure in the second wave we are not too slow." The United Kingdom has the fifth-highest official death toll from COVID-19 in the world, after the United States, Italy, Spain, and France, though the figure only covers hospital fatalities and the real number is probably much higher.

Costello said the death toll in the United Kingdom could reach as much as 40,000 and that just 10-15% of the population might then have immunity. "The recent estimates, even from the chief scientific officer, is that after this wave - we could see 40,000 deaths by the time it's over - we could only have maybe 10%, 15% of the population infected or covered," he said.

"So the idea of herd immunity would mean another five, six waves may be in order to get to 60%."

TESTING

Donna Kinnair, chief executive of the Royal College of Nursing, told the committee that there was still an issue over testing front line health professionals in Britain. Under questioning from lawmakers, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the rate of deaths due to COVID-19 in care homes was higher than 2%, adding he was concerned about how the novel coronavirus was spreading in places housing, vulnerable people.

Asked whether it was likely that less than 2% of COVID deaths were in care homes, Hancock told a parliamentary committee: "No," adding that the less than 2% figure was out of date. "I can say with a high degree of confidence that the number and the proportion are higher than what you say," Hancock said.

Hancock said mass community testing was part of the British strategy and said he was expanding testing to include the police, the fire service, prison staff, critical local authority staff, the judiciary, and the work and pensions ministry. Asked about mass community testing, he said: "It is part of the strategy, we will be introducing it when we can."

He said it would be delivered as the government expanded commercial swab testing capabilities and was able to get a mass antibody test that was accurate enough to be used.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

14 Jamaat meet participants arrested after completion of their quarantine term: SP

As many as 14 Tablighi Jamaat meet participants, including 11 Bangladeshis, were arrested after the completion of their quarantine period on Friday. The Jamaatis were arrested after the completion of their quarantine period and sent to a te...

RBI measures to expand bank credit, boost liquidity: Niti Aayog

New Delhi, Apr 17 PTI&#160;The RBI measures will revive credit flow by commercial banks and targeted long-term repo operation LTRO would further activate the corporate bond market and also provide much needed liquidity to NBFCs, Niti Aayog ...

Hamare pocket money PM uncle ko bhej dijiye, little girls urge officer

Gumla Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan was busy in his office when he noticed that two little girls were seeking permission to enter his chamber. After being allowed, they came in and one of them haltingly said, Sir, hamare pocket money PM...

AfDB announces 12-month conditional non-debarment of Zhongmei Engineering Group

The African Development Bank Group on 17 April 2020, announces a 12-month conditional non-debarment of Zhongmei Engineering Group Limited, an engineering company registered in Uganda.An investigation conducted by the Banks Office of Integri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020