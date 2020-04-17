Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Teams could shut down due to COVID-19 crisis says Ineos boss Brailsford

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 16:54 IST
Cycling-Teams could shut down due to COVID-19 crisis says Ineos boss Brailsford
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

Cycling teams' sponsorship-based model could lead to their financial ruin as businesses struggle to deal with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Team Ineos' general manager Dave Brailsford has told The Times. Businesses invest in cycling teams for broad television exposure but with elite racing events canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, sponsors could trim their budgets.

Ineos is backed by English billionaire Jim Ratcliffe and are better prepared to withstand the blow of the financial crunch, but many others do not have the same luxury and could go under if sponsors decide to pull their funding, Brailsford said. "The very nature of the whole cycling model being 100% based on sponsorship means you are only really as strong as your sponsors' business," he said in an interview. "A lot of businesses, in general, are going to suffer. So it is fragile.

"Teams, to go under? I really hope not, my heart says that would be terrible. But logically you would have to think there are going to be some people here more vulnerable... if their sponsors' businesses don't start getting up and running again. "Something's going to have to give and they're not going to give up their core business for a cycling team."

With healthcare services struggling to curb the spread of the virus, Brailsford and Ratcliffe have developed an initiative for Ineos to deliver a million bottles of hand sanitizer a month to hospitals in France, Germany, Belgium and the United Kingdom for free. Vans generally used for transporting bikes and accessories for four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome and other Ineos riders have been carrying bottles of sanitizers to hospitals in regions worst affected by the outbreak, which has infected more than two million people and killed almost 145,000.

Brailsford had surgery for prostate cancer last year and said the experience enabled him to relate to the current crisis. "The NHS and the doctors and nurses are the stars and everybody else is just watching them," he said. "They're getting all the accolades and rightly so.

"For a lot of people in sport, that is not a bad experience to go through, to recognize our place in society. I think a little bit of humility isn't a bad thing. "The world doesn't need professional sport, it needs doctors and nurses. Nobody ever died from a lack of cycling."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Aviation sector to take 6-24 months to recover from COVID-19 blow: Survey

The aviation industry may take between six months to two years to recover from the severe blow dealt by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey carried out by global consultancy ICF. The survey, conducted among senior and mid-leve...

Patients inconvenienced as several city hosps cease ops for sanitisation after COVID-19 deaths

With several hospitals in the city and neighbouring Howrah district ceasing operations after patients admitted there died due to Covid-19, people here have been largely inconvenienced, some having to do without treatment for their ailments ...

Coronavirus infects Indore's image amid rising cases, deaths

Despite being under a strict curfew since late March and enjoying the status of Indias cleanest city, Indore has acquired the dubious distinction of recording a very high coronavirus mortality rate. Till Friday morning, the city had clocked...

14 Jamaat meet participants arrested after completion of their quarantine term: SP

As many as 14 Tablighi Jamaat meet participants, including 11 Bangladeshis, were arrested after the completion of their quarantine period on Friday. The Jamaatis were arrested after the completion of their quarantine period and sent to a te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020