One COVID-19 patient dies in J-K

One COVID-19 patient died in a hospital here taking the toll due to coronavirus in the Union Territory to five. "A 75-year-old COVID-19 patient from Armpora Sopore in Baramulla died at JVC Hospital in Srinagar, taking the toll due to the disease to five in Jammu and Kashmir," said the Medical Superintendent of JVC Hospital.

With an increase of 1,007 cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 13,387. As many as 23 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. Out of the total count, 11,201 are active, while 1,749 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. 437 deaths have been reported till Friday morning. (ANI)

