Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown exits will need more open borders - EU jobs chief

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-04-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 17:37 IST
Lockdown exits will need more open borders - EU jobs chief
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

European Union (EU) countries will need to ease border restrictions to let in cross-border and seasonal workers as they gradually pull out of lockdowns and relaunch their economies, the commissioner for jobs said on Friday. The EU's executive Commission issued guidelines to the 27 member states in March, urging them to let critical frontier workers, such as in the health or food sector, cross borders. Some 1.5 million people live in one EU country and work in another.

Jobs and Social Rights Commissioner Nicolas Schmit told Reuters from Luxembourg the situation had improved after many countries' initial reflex to close frontiers, but problems remained. "One of Luxembourg's biggest neighbors, more in the east, they have just closed a few border points to enter Luxembourg, which means people have to cross 25-30 km to go to another border point," he said, in a reference to Germany.

"This is just a reflex, which doesn't add anything to health security." Data on truck crossing times from logistic services company Sixfold show long queues in eastern Europe - between Bulgaria and Romania and into Hungary - as well as into Switzerland, also a large recipient of cross-border workers.

Schmit said he understood the need for healthy controls, but border restrictions had to be proportionate and not discriminate against workers living in different countries. "Now the moment has come really when we have to be in conformity again with the principles of the Schengen code," he said, referring to the 26-country European area which normally has no border checks.

"Now we are in a new phase of exit, companies are restarting and so it is not acceptable that workers living in that member state can go to work and the cross-border workers cannot," Schmit said the EU executive was talking to governments to find a solution, including to establish how seasonal farm laborers, also identified as critical, could travel to plant or harvest crops. Local people would not have the skills that the largely eastern European workers possessed.

Up to 80,000 seasonal workers are due to arrive by plane in Germany in April and May, but hundreds of thousands are needed across the bloc. Schmit said a major issue was the provision of accommodation that allowed social distancing. Schmit, whose EU brief includes minimum wages and rights for platform workers, said the crisis had taught people that professions they might not have regarded highly in the past were important and deserved adequate pay.

"No way are these issues that have been pushed away," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Why Wentworth Season 8 is a must-watch series, Know on its airing in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

HC tells Telangana govt to review decision on pension payment

Hyderabad, Apr 17 PTI Expressing concern over the deferment of pension for retired employees, the Telangana High Court on Friday asked the state government if it can reconsider its decision. In view of dwindling revenues due to the ongoing ...

Madras HC rejects plea for direction to TN govt to open liquor shops

The Madras High Court on Friday declined a plea seeking sale of liquor atleast for two hours a day during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, observing that any such move would nullify the efforts taken by the Tamil Nadu government to check the ...

EU mobilizing EUR 1.8m to enhance water access in COVID-19 hotspots in Kenya

The EU together with Sweden, Finland and Denmark are mobilizing a total of Ksh 211 million EUR 1.8 million of support to enhance access to water in public places, market centers, health institutions, police stations, military barracks, and...

In northern Spain, lamb farming feels chill winds of coronavirus

At this time of year, Miguel Angel Rivilla is usually swamped with work, selling his prized sheep to markets throughout Spain for lechal a cherished dish of roasted, unweaned lamb popular at Easter and other times of celebration.But as wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020