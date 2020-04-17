Left Menu
ICMR tests 28,542 samples for coronavirus on April 17

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that it has tested 28,542 samples for coronavirus on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 20:10 IST
ICMR tests 28,542 samples for coronavirus on April 17
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that it has tested 28,542 samples for coronavirus on Friday. With this, the apex health research body has crossed 3 lakh mark by testing 3,32,583 samples for coronavirus as on April 17.

"A total of 3,32,583 samples from 3, 15, 964 individuals have been tested as on April 17," ICMR said in a statement. With 1,076 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 32 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 13,835, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

